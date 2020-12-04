Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

CALM opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of -0.19. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

