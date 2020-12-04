Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Hold

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $857.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $8,257,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 66,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

