Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AUB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

AUB stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

In other news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

