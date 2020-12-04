Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Wirecard stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Wirecard has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

