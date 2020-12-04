Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.18.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

