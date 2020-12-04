Wells Fargo & Company Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $450.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $421.88.

ZM stock opened at $413.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.51 and its 200 day moving average is $342.93. The stock has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total value of $30,423,162.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,063,305.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total transaction of $3,942,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,675 shares of company stock valued at $97,597,029. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 123.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 328.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

