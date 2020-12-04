Wells Fargo & Company Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $113.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.93. The firm has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.7% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

