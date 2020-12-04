Wedbush Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $57.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $58.50 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.85.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetApp by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NetApp by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NetApp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.