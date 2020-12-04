VIVUS (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VIVUS (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VIVUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VVUSQ opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -3.25. VIVUS has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29.

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

