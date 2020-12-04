Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $442.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

