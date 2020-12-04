Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,294,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 311,826 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,022,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 178,632 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 1,186,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,446,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 75.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 425,152 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

