Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 47.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after buying an additional 223,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 26.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Teradata by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Teradata by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TDC opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

