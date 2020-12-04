Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 11,400 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $41.88 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

