Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

VTXPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Victrex has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

