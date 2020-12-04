ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) vs. FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Critical Survey

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) and FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of FOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of FOX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. FOX pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ViacomCBS and FOX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.83 $3.31 billion N/A N/A FOX $12.30 billion 1.44 $999.00 million N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than FOX.

Risk & Volatility

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOX has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and FOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 4.58% 20.89% 5.57% FOX 13.00% 16.65% 8.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ViacomCBS and FOX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A FOX 1 2 5 0 2.50

FOX has a consensus price target of $29.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. Given FOX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FOX is more favorable than ViacomCBS.

Summary

FOX beats ViacomCBS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; FOX Sports Racing, a video programming service that comprises motor sports programming; and FOX Soccer Plus video programming network for live soccer and rugby competitions; FOX Deportes, a Spanish-language sports programming service; and Big Ten Network, a national video programming service. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment; MyNetworkTV, a programming distribution service; Fox Alternative Entertainment, a full-service production studio that develops and produces unscripted and alternative programming; Bento Box, which develops and produces animated programing; and Tubi, a free advertising-supported video-on-demand service. This segment owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production and post-production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters and screening rooms, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

