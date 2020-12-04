ValuEngine Upgrades Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitie Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MITFY opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $617.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Read More: Resistance Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.