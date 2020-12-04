ValuEngine Upgrades Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to Sell

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.36. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.
