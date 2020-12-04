ValuEngine Upgrades Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to Sell

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.36. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 30.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.