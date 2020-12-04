ValuEngine Upgrades First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to Sell

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial stock opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.16. First American Financial has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.