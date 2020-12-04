ValuEngine Upgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.62. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.