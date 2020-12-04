ValuEngine Upgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

BCOR stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $609.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 512.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 138,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

