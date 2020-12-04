ValuEngine Lowers Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Key Energy Services stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.58. Key Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.
Key Energy Services Company Profile
