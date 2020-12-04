ValuEngine Lowers Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Key Energy Services stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.58. Key Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

