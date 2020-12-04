ValuEngine Lowers H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 144.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

