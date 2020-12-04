ValuEngine Lowers Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Owen J. Sullivan acquired 7,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,727.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,380 shares in the company, valued at $800,533.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Computer Task Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.