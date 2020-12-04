ValuEngine Lowers Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.56.

CGEN stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Compugen has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $875.09 million, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Compugen by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the third quarter valued at $997,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

