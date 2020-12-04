ValuEngine Lowers Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of CENTA opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,458,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after purchasing an additional 377,900 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 948,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 160,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

