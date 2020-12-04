ValuEngine Lowers Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.14.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 2.62. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $104,668.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,796.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $216,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,759 and have sold 89,433 shares valued at $9,124,243. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 241.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 78.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.