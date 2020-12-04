ValuEngine Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.17. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after buying an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 485,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

