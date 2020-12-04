ValuEngine Lowers Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATRA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.77.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

