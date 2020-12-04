ValuEngine Downgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.30.

BLFS stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 359.90 and a beta of 1.56. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,902,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,536 shares of company stock valued at $26,520,434. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

