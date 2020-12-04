USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) & Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) Critical Comparison

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of USA Truck shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of USA Truck shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares USA Truck and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Truck -1.92% -10.69% -2.39% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for USA Truck and Celadon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Truck 0 1 1 0 2.50 Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

USA Truck presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.83%. Given USA Truck’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe USA Truck is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Volatility & Risk

USA Truck has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USA Truck and Celadon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Truck $522.63 million 0.15 -$4.70 million ($0.39) -22.26 Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celadon Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than USA Truck.

Summary

USA Truck beats Celadon Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc. operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 1,990 tractors, which included 421 independent contractor tractors; and 6,212 trailers. USA Truck, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Arkansas.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

