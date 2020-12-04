UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $378.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $373.00 to $378.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNH. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.96.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $348.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.54 and a 200 day moving average of $312.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,341,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after buying an additional 1,435,755 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after buying an additional 702,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after buying an additional 503,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

