United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,783 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after buying an additional 4,663,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United States Steel by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after buying an additional 1,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United States Steel by 94.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 2,607,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United States Steel by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,911,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after buying an additional 459,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1,801.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 1,961,246 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $15.22 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

