United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of United Health Products stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.71 million, a PE ratio of -111.00 and a beta of -0.19. United Health Products has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.90.
United Health Products Company Profile
