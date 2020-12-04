United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of United Health Products stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.71 million, a PE ratio of -111.00 and a beta of -0.19. United Health Products has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Get United Health Products alerts:

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.