UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNCFF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.