U.S. Aerospace (OTCMKTS:USAE) vs. Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Critical Contrast

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) and U.S. Aerospace (OTCMKTS:USAE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Astronics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Astronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of U.S. Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Astronics and U.S. Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics 1 2 2 0 2.20 U.S. Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astronics presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.47%. Given Astronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astronics is more favorable than U.S. Aerospace.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astronics and U.S. Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics $772.70 million 0.51 $52.02 million $0.91 13.95 U.S. Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Astronics has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Aerospace.

Volatility and Risk

Astronics has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Aerospace has a beta of 28.66, meaning that its share price is 2,766% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astronics and U.S. Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics -22.15% -2.68% -1.18% U.S. Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Summary

U.S. Aerospace beats Astronics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the aerospace, and communications and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. The company also provides cabin management, connectivity equipment, and in-flight entertainment systems for a range of aircraft; and wireless communication testing primarily for the civil land mobile radio market, as well as design consultancy services for the aerospace industry. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

U.S. Aerospace Company Profile

U.S. Aerospace, Inc. produces and supplies aircraft assemblies, structural components, and engineered and precision machined details. It also supplies structural aircraft parts for military aircraft. The companies offers its products for the United States Department of Defense, United States Air Force, and other aircraft manufacturers, aerospace companies, and defense contractors. U.S. Aerospace, Inc. was formerly known as New Century Companies, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Aerospace, Inc. in April 2010. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

