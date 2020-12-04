Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$25.00” Price Target for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.50.

SU stock opened at C$21.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion and a PE ratio of -5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

