True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised True North Commercial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$6.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.81. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$8.17. The firm has a market cap of $560.66 million and a PE ratio of 17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 155.50%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.