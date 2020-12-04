Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGI. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.71.

NYSE:TGI opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $785.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

