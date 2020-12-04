Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of TRIL opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.04. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 271,055 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,377,000 after buying an additional 414,577 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 569,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 169,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

