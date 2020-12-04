Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Being the largest provider offshore contract drilling services, Transocean's unrivalled backlog of $8.2 billion offers cash flow visibility. As it is, the company’s technologically advanced and versatile drilling fleet differentiates it from competitors and provides it with an edge. Transocean is also taking necessary steps to enhance its fleet with modern and competitive rigs, while scrapping off old and incompetent drillships, which is expected to make its operations more technically effective and efficient. However, the Ocean Rig acquisition has impacted the financials of RIG, leading to stock issuance, debt addition along with cash reduction. To add to the negatives, things are looking bleak for the offshore drilling sector on account of the virus-induced slump. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. 140166 downgraded Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group cut Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a hold rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.09.

RIG stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.44. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 75.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2,920.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Transocean by 104.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 54.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

