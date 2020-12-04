TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get TransEnterix alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. TransEnterix has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102,746 shares during the period.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransEnterix (TRXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.