Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCL.A. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of TCL.A stock opened at C$19.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$9.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.21.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

