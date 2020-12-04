Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 744 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of PVH worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PVH by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PVH by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PVH by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. CL King lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

NYSE PVH opened at $88.14 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.