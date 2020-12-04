Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 10,508 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 62,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCK stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

