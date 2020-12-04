The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $597.37.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $887.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $905.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $717.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,016,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total transaction of $35,109.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,806.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,015 shares of company stock worth $26,704,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,322,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 36.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,546,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,748,000 after buying an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

