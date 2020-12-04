The Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 24.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in The Southern by 150.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after purchasing an additional 669,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

