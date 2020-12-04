The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to “Neutral”

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NetApp by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 562,559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NetApp by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

