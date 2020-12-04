The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $60.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.60 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

