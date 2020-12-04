The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $60.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.60 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
