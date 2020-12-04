TFC Financial Management Acquires Shares of 199 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,176.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,025.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

