Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

